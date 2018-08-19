Vistara to operate all Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram during August 16-26

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Vistara has started operating all its Kochi flights to and from Thiruvananthapuram since Thursday, after the closure of Cochin International Airport, due to floods in Kerala.

''Due to floods in Kerala, which caused the closure of Cochin International Airport till 1400 hrs of August 26, Vistara is operating all its Kochi flights to and from Thiruvananthapuram from August 16 to 26,'' according to a company statement on Sunday.

These flights include those operating from Delhi and Chennai, with Economy class fares capped at Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,500, respectively.

Vistara does not usually operate to Thiruvananthapuram, but made this special arrangement to help people travel into and outside the flood-affected state.

Options for customers booked on Vistara flights to and from Kochi, between August 15 and 26 (both dates inclusive) include re-booking, if they so request, to fly to/from Thiruvananthapuram, instead of Kochi on a first-come-first-serve basis, without any fare difference or fee payable.

Customers can also cancel their bookings and get a full refund for Kochi flights up to and including August 26, without any cancellation fee payable.