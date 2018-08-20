Home States Kerala

It’ll take weeks for CIAL to get going again

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is likely to take more time to resume operations, with most part of the airport submerged for several days.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Cochin International Airport on 15 August 2018, suspended all flight operations till Saturday. (File | Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Express News Service

“A team will go to the airport on Monday, for the first time since it was closed, to analyse the situation. Most of our staff, belonging to the region, are now at various relief camps,” said a CIAL spokesman.

As per the earlier plan, the Nedumbassery airport was supposed to become functional again from August 26. But, that looks unlikely now, and the damage would run into several hundred crores.

