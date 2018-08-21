Home States Kerala

Bajaj Auto announces Rs 2 crore contribution for Kerala flood relief

While Rs 1 crore is being contributed directly to the CM's Relief Fund, the balance Rs 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha, for distribution of survival kits.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

File Image of Kerala Flood. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto today announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore in aid of flood-hit Kerala.

While Rs 1 crore is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the balance Rs 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits, the company said in a statement.

[CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES]

The contribution is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh already contributed by various Bajaj Trusts, it added.

JBGVS is an institution that undertakes various corporate social responsibility initiatives of Bajaj Auto.

"Through this amount, Bajaj Auto aims to support at least 1,000 families with a basic startup kit for those who have been affected by the floods," the statement said.

Bajaj Auto President (Intra-city Business) RC Maheshwari said, "We at Bajaj Auto are extending our support through our dealerships in the state to aid the relief operations and to bring some respite to the victims of this unforeseen natural calamity."

The survival kits, including water filter, tarpaulin sheets, kitchen set with basic items, plastic sleeping mats, blankets and towels, will be supplied through various Bajaj Auto commercial vehicle dealerships and NGOs specialising in relief and rehabilitation, it said.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) and TVS Motor Company too have announced the contribution of Rs 1 crore each to the state Chief Minister relief fund.

Other companies such as Tata Motors, Nissan India and BMW have also announced service support to customers in the state

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala flood Kerala rain Kerala landslide Bajaj Auto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games