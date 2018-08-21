‘Centre has extended all assistance’

By Express News Service

KOCHI:“The Prime Minister visited Kerala on August 18 and made an assessment of damages, reviewed the flood situation along with the Chief Minister and Union Minister of State for Tourism. He announced a financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the state, in addition to Rs 100 crore announced on August 12. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured was announced, to be given from PMNRF. Directions were given to insurance companies to hold special camps for assessment and timely release of compensation,” it said.

The affidavit further said, “NHAI, was directed to repair National Highways. The NTPC and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) was directed to assist the state government in restoring power links. Villagers, whose houses were destroyed, would be provided Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana houses on priority.”

Substantiating the fact that the Central Government has extended all assistance, it submitted that by August 19, 38,000 people were evacuated, medical aid provided to 23,000 people and 3 lakh food packets were supplied.

The meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) noted that a special train with 14 lakh litres of water and a naval ship with 8 lakh litres of water will reach Kerala by August 20.The Department of Food and Public Distribution has made available 50,000 tonnes of food grain to meet immediate requirements with additional quantities in the pipeline. The Department of Consumer Affairs has arranged to airlift 100 tonnes of pulses.