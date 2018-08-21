Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: PWD to quick fix the flood-hit roads and bridges in Idukki

In the Idukki subdivision, as many as 83 roads of the total 86 under PWD were completely destructed.

Published: 21st August 2018

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: The devastating floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain in Idukki have affected hundreds of kilometres of state highways and major district roads so far, inflicting damages worth crores of rupees, which the Public Works Department has not estimated yet.

The major two national highways - Kochi- Dhanushkodi NH and Kottarakkara- Dindigul NH - passing through Idukki have suffered extensive damage and three bridges on them have also been completely destroyed.

The bridges that suffered full damage are the Periyavara Bridge on the Munnar- Marayur route, Santhigram Bridge near Kattappana and the Elackal Bridge. The PWD authorities are trying to restore traffic at places, where bridges have been damaged, within 45 days.-"As per the preliminary estimates as many as 92 state highways and major district roads that come under our department have been damaged. The length of damaged portions of roads is yet to be calculated as connectivity to many locations have not resumed yet,-" said Executive Engineer, Road Division, Idukki.

The maximum damages to roads have been recorded in the Devikulam Taluk of Idukki district, comprising Adimaly, Munnar, Marayur, Kanthalloor, Mankulam, Pallivasal, Vattavada and Vellathooval panchayaths.

While in the Idukki subdivision as many as 83 roads of the total 86 under PWD were completely destructed. Only one-way traffic is allowed through the rest of the three roads. Out of the 97 roads in the Nedumkandam sub division, 4 roads were fully damaged.

While in Peermade and Thodupuzha subdivisions, 2 and 3 roads are destructed respectively. Kochi - Dhanushkodi NH 85 - stretching from Adimaly to Kothamangalam and the Kottarakkara - Dindigul NH 183 that pass through Mundakayam- Kuttikkanam,-Peermade-Vandiperiyar and Kumily were completely damaged after floodwaters submerged them.

Swift currents eroded approach roads to bridges at six places on NH-183 and old NH - 49. Similarly, State Highways SH 8, SH 33, SH 40, SH 41, SH 42, SH 43 and SH 44 have suffered extensive damage in the floods.

The assessment does not take into account the damages to national highways as they come under the central government's purview. Talking about the destruction Idukki MP Joice George said, the current in floodwaters were very strong due to increased release of water from the major reservoirs this time, which resulted in unprecedented damage to roads and bridges.

He said help from the army is being taken to restore traffic on the damaged bridges and an army engineers have already started work on the NH-85, and traffic has already been resumed through the route."The department is gearing up to take up to complete the reconstruction work of roads on a war footing and everything will be ready by the end of the financial year," he said.

