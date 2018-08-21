Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: UAE government to provide Rs 700 crore aid, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The crown prince of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Syed Al Nahian who is also the Deputy Commander of UAE Armed forces has communicated this to the Prime Minister.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sharjah ruler and UAE Supreme Council member Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammed Al Qasimi being welcomed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (File photo| Kaviyoor Santhosh)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government of the United Arab Emirates has pledged to provide a sum of 100 million US dollars which when converted will be 700 crores of rupees to the state of Kerala.

The crown prince of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Syed Al Nahian who is also the Deputy Commander of UAE Armed forces has communicated this to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Chief Minister said.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that this message was given to the state by the Non-Resident businessman MA Yusfuf Ali who was intimated by the Crown prince himself when he has gone there to convey Bakrid wishes.

Chief Minister thanked the President of UAE HH Shaeikh Khaleefa Bin Sayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister HH Shaeik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Syed Al Nahian for the humanitarian gesture shown by these rulers.

Pinarayi Vijayan also said that for the Keralites, Gulf countries are second homes and even in all the spheres of the middle east lives, the presence of Keralites are there.

To a question on Forest Minister K Raju’s controversial German visit during this devastation,Chief Minister said,"this is not the right time to discuss this issue, as we are now on a firefighting mission".

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
United Arab Emirates Kerala floods Sheikh Mohammed Narendra Modi Kerala flood relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony