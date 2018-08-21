Kerala floods: UAE government to provide Rs 700 crore aid, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government of the United Arab Emirates has pledged to provide a sum of 100 million US dollars which when converted will be 700 crores of rupees to the state of Kerala.

The crown prince of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Syed Al Nahian who is also the Deputy Commander of UAE Armed forces has communicated this to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Chief Minister said.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that this message was given to the state by the Non-Resident businessman MA Yusfuf Ali who was intimated by the Crown prince himself when he has gone there to convey Bakrid wishes.

Chief Minister thanked the President of UAE HH Shaeikh Khaleefa Bin Sayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister HH Shaeik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Syed Al Nahian for the humanitarian gesture shown by these rulers.

Pinarayi Vijayan also said that for the Keralites, Gulf countries are second homes and even in all the spheres of the middle east lives, the presence of Keralites are there.

To a question on Forest Minister K Raju’s controversial German visit during this devastation,Chief Minister said,"this is not the right time to discuss this issue, as we are now on a firefighting mission".