Home States Kerala

Rs 8,500 crore would be ‘non-plan’ cost to refurbish flood-hit houses

In budgetary terms, what flood-hit Kerala may be looking at is a non-plan expenditure of Rs 8,500 crore.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

A family cleans their house inundated by floodwater in Aluva on Monday | Albin Mathew

By Rajesh Abraham and Vinod Mathew
Express News Service

KOCHI: In budgetary terms, what flood-hit Kerala may be looking at is a non-plan expenditure of Rs 8,500 crore. Because the state government, in its estimation of damage to houses, is unlikely to cover cost of replacing white goods, plumbing items, external and internal painting, furniture, kitchen utensils and clothes.

If one were to look at the geographic profile of the flood-hit areas, most of Aluva, Chengannur, Chalakkudy, Ranni, Kozhenchery, Tiruvalla and Aranmula would be home to the middle-to-higher income bracket who would not think twice before replacing their flood-damaged goods. Not so would be the case in upper and lower Kuttanad, Eloor, parts of Paravur, Adimali, Cheruthoni, Murikkassery and Panamaram.

Even if the demographic split, based on the income bracket, puts 1,25,000 under those who prefer to repair and not replace damaged goods, the cost would at least be Rs 2 lakh, adding up to Rs 2,500 crore. And the remaining 75,000 would incur not less than Rs 8 lakh on an average, thus aggregating an expenditure of Rs 6,000 crore.

The Kerala Government, while pegging the cost of rebuilding the flood-hit state at slightly less than Rs 20,000 crore, which is its initial assessment of damage as submitted to the Prime Minister last Saturday, had drawn up a list. This included total loss or damage to houses, institutional or business loss, crop loss and loss by way of damage to infrastructure - mainly to about 10,000 km of roads and a few dozen bridges.

The government has promised to pay Rs 10 lakh to those who have lost their houses/ land and Rs 4 lakh in case of fully damaged houses. But it would be a moot point how many claimants would actually figure under these categories. Surely about two lakh would be roughly the number of houses that got submerged, if one were to accept that about 8 lakh people are now in various relief camps across the state, which is the conservative figure.There are many who claim this number to be close to 10 lakh or one million.

An average family in Kerala would house between four and five members, which would put the the number of such houses at 1.75 lakh. But this does not include tens of thousands of households which got submerged where the occupants opted not to join relief camps and a few thousand instances where the occupants preferred to stay back in their flooded houses.

Jose Sebastian, Associate Professor at Gulati Institute of Finance & Taxation, feels middle and upper income households will ‘straightaway’ replace the white goods, including refrigerators, TVs and washing machines, besides their kitchenware, sofas/ settees, cots and mattresses.

A big chunk of money will go into repairing houses

“With Onam offers coming, people, depending on their income levels, will replace their TVs, washing machines and refrigerators. An LED TV is priced at Rs 30,000. Middle and upper middle class will use the Onam offer for sure,” says Jose Sebastian.

Sebastian is certain a large chunk of money will also go into repairing houses. “Up to Rs 3 lakh may be incurred to repair the houses alone,” he says, adding that the lower and middle-class household may first focus on repairing their houses before going for the replacement of their white goods. The expenditure on replacing damaged household items could go up to Rs 10 lakh,” he adds.

Meanwhile, giving a glimpse of what may be in store for the state government towards getting even partially damaged houses repaired, Rathish V A, general secretary of Structural Engineers Association, Kerala (SEA-K), says it would be fair to assume 80 per cent of the houses affected in the floods are not built as per the desired structural design.

“Even if we are talking about 500 sq ft houses, the cost of repair would be at least Rs 2 lakh per house,” he says.Of course, not too many houses in Kerala are 500 sq ft in size.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony