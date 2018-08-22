High-level meet content with post-flood ops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A high-level meet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday concluded that the post-flood operations including relief measures and cleaning activities have been going on without any hiccups.

As many as 3,119 squads under local administration and health department have participated in the cleaning activities on Tuesday. A total of 12,372 houses were cleaned by the squads. The other activities include the cleaning of 50,000 open drains, collection of 10 tonnes of plastics, and burial of 3,143 carcasses.

The medicine distribution and health check-up are underway at all relief camps. Apart from the officials under the state government, the officers from the WHO have also chipped in the various relief measures. In the meet, it was pointed out that patients suffering from cancer, TB, diabetes and hypertension should be given more medical attention, and that they can be shifted to hospitals if needed. All hospitals will have anti-venom as the poisonous snakes have taken shelter in the marooned houses. Private hospitals have also been directed to give anti-venom treatment. Steps have been taken to prevent contagious diseases. PG medical students have also been directed to take part in the medical camps.

On Tuesday, Indian Airforce rescued 15 persons. While 11 are from Nelliyampathy in Palakkad, four are from Chengannur. Even though all the stranded people have been rescued, houses will still be examined to check if anyone is left. All defence forces will continue to stay in the state for a few more days. CM directed the officials to ensure there is no shortage of plates in relief camps. So far, 52,000 volunteers have been registered for relief activities.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Additional Chief Secretary PH Kurian, DGP Loknath Behera, and representatives of armed forces attended the meeting.