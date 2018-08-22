Kerala floods: Oil companies donate Rs 25 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The central petroleum public sector companies have come together to donate `25 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a helping hand to the state. On behalf of the industry, the cheque of `25 crore was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Alphons Kannanthanam, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, in the presence of V Muraleedharan, Member of Parliament, Prasad K Panicker, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery), and representatives of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Hindusthan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

“Based on the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development, the petroleum industry has been on a vigil in the state of Kerala throughout the flood crisis to ensure continuous supply of petroleum fuels and LPG,” said a release.

During the crises period, the petroleum industry was able to maintain normal operations of Kochi Refinery, installations and other facilities, it said. Amid challenges, BPCL was able to run the units of Kochi Refinery to ensure availability of fuel, it said.