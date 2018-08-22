Home States Kerala

Kerala: Mosque gives shelter to Hindu families displaced by floods

Sending a message of communal amity, a mosque in Kerala's Malappuram district has provided shelter and food to several Hindu families displaced by the massive floods.

Published: 22nd August 2018 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Kerala rains( File photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sending a message of communal amity, a mosque in Kerala's Malappuram district has provided shelter and food to several Hindu families displaced by the massive floods, while groups of Muslim men have assisted in cleaning two Hindu shrines affected by the deluge.

The Juma Masjid, located at Akampadam in Chaliyar village in northern Malappuram, has virtually turned into a relief camp since the second spell of rains started devastating the northern districts on August 8.

As many as 17 displaced Hindu families, including women, children and the elderly were given space to sleep inside the mosque, provided food prepared at its canteen and given rice, pulses and other essential materials when they returned home.

Most of the 78 people, who were given shelter at the Juma Masjid, were Hindus, Chaliyar village panchayat chief P T Usman said.

"There were 26 families who had sought refuge in the mosque, a majority of them Hindus.

Though we opened the relief camp at the mosque on August 8, the activities started in full swing only after August 14, following a series of landslides that rocked the district," he told PTI.

The Hindu families returned two days ago as water receded from their submerged homes, Usman said.

"The rest returned home after taking part in the observance of Bakrid today," he added.

Meanwhile, two groups of Muslim men assisted in cleaning Hindu shrines in Wayanad and Malappuram districts.

A Vishnu temple at Venniyode in Wayanad and a shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa at Mannarkkad in Malappuram, inundated due to the floods, were cleaned by them.

Many shared the photos of the Muslim men cleaning the temples on social media.

A total of 231 people have lost their lives and 32 are missing in flood-related incidents in Kerala since August 8.

Nearly 14.50 lakh people from 3.91 lakh families have taken shelter in about 3,879 relief camps across the state.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malappuram district Hindu Kerala floods Kerala relief camps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games