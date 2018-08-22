Home States Kerala

Nipah, rain, deluge... Kerala Tourism takes a hit

Given the cumulative effect of all these, the tourism industry has nosedived after being on an upward trajectory for a decade.

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

KTDC’s Water Scapes in Kumarakom is just one of the many resorts that got inundated in the floods | Vishnu Prathap

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Flooded roads have cut off the backwater tourism destination of Kumarakom. Munnar has remained almost isolated for a week after all the roads leading to the hill station were damaged in torrential rain. The inundated resorts in Alappuzha are unable to accommodate tourists. Above all, the Cochin International Airport has been shut since last Wednesday.

Given the cumulative effect of all these, the tourism industry has nosedived after being on an upward trajectory for a decade. The back-to-back jolts, starting from the Nipah virus outbreak in May, strong monsoon in June and the deluge in August, have cost the tourism industry dear. The sector has come to a standstill over the past two weeks.

“This is something unusual. The deluge has created widespread damage in the tourist industry,” said, P Subrahmanian, director (operations), Udaya Samudra Group. “Apart from leading to cancellation of bookings, it inflicted huge infrastructure loss to the hospitality sector with floodwater entering the rooms of several resorts, especially in Wayanad, Alappuzha and Kumarakom.”Water is yet to recede from many of the resorts on the banks of Vembanad Lake in Kumarakom, inflicting severe damage to its swimming pool, furniture and rooms.  

With huge rain-related damages reported in Wayanad, Idukki (Munnar), Kottayam (Kumarakom) and Alappuzha, the most attractive destinations after Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, the loss is something unimaginable.

“We are yet to assess the loss and damage to the tourism industry. However, the impact will be severe as Munnar is still not fully connected, flights have not resumed and major destinations like Kochi and Alappuzha suffered heavily. Bookings were cancelled completely for the past two weeks,” said Tourism director P Bala Kiran.

The industry, which recorded a decent growth in the first quarter, slipped to negative growth in the second quarter following the outbreak of Nipah. It turned worse in the beginning of the third quarter following heavy rain.

According to statistics with the Tourism Department, there was an increase of 47,656 footfalls in foreign tourists in the first quarter, compared to the same period last year, recording 12.13 per cent growth. Similarly, the inflow of domestic tourists was 18.57 per cent higher in the first quarter, registering an increase of six lakh tourists.

“The tourism industry has been in trouble for the past four months, and the deluge has aggravated the crisis,” said E M Najeeb, senior vice-president, Indian Association of Tour Operators.“It will take some time to restore the rhythm of growth as resetting connectivity, cleaning the destinations and regaining the confidence of tourists will be time-consuming efforts. We have to work hard to allay the safety concerns of tourists.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Tourism Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games