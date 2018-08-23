Home States Kerala

Government trying to bring people back to normal life: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

He said food, medicines and basic amenities in camps are being properly coordinated and young men and women are working in camps as volunteers in large numbers.

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is trying to bring people back to their homes and in this juncture, the public, voluntary organisations and the government machinery are working in unison. He requested the public to give all support in this. As part of this, an all-party meeting was called and for this a special session of the state legislature was called and all political parties have promised to support the government in this hour of crisis. There were some suggestions also from the leaders of the political parties who attended the meeting and the government welcomes these suggestions, Pinarayi said. Pinarayi said the armed forces who had done a yeoman service to society during this crisis will be given a send-off at Mascot hotel on August 26. 

He said food, medicines and basic amenities in camps are being properly coordinated and young men and women are working in camps as volunteers in large numbers. Pinarayi called upon the rescue workers to take care of their health as several fishermen and other rescue workers who had daringly entered into rescue operations have the chances of contracting water-borne diseases. 

He exhorted them to have a medical check up. Pinarayi also called upon the people not to lose heart on going back to their homes as they would have lost everything which they have  systematically built over the years. However, instead of wilting before the tragedy they should come up and the government will be with them and is trying to evolve packages taking all these aspects into consideration. 

He also said the resurrection of Kerala  from this massive tragedy will be written in golden letters in the history of the state.He said help is pouring into the state from state governments, individuals and non-resident Indians. He said other state government contributions have touched `146 crore. In addition to this, Andhra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh governments have informed they will provide foodgrain and this is of immense help to the state in this time of crisis, Pinarayi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games