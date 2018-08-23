Government trying to bring people back to normal life: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is trying to bring people back to their homes and in this juncture, the public, voluntary organisations and the government machinery are working in unison. He requested the public to give all support in this. As part of this, an all-party meeting was called and for this a special session of the state legislature was called and all political parties have promised to support the government in this hour of crisis. There were some suggestions also from the leaders of the political parties who attended the meeting and the government welcomes these suggestions, Pinarayi said. Pinarayi said the armed forces who had done a yeoman service to society during this crisis will be given a send-off at Mascot hotel on August 26.

He said food, medicines and basic amenities in camps are being properly coordinated and young men and women are working in camps as volunteers in large numbers. Pinarayi called upon the rescue workers to take care of their health as several fishermen and other rescue workers who had daringly entered into rescue operations have the chances of contracting water-borne diseases.

He exhorted them to have a medical check up. Pinarayi also called upon the people not to lose heart on going back to their homes as they would have lost everything which they have systematically built over the years. However, instead of wilting before the tragedy they should come up and the government will be with them and is trying to evolve packages taking all these aspects into consideration.

He also said the resurrection of Kerala from this massive tragedy will be written in golden letters in the history of the state.He said help is pouring into the state from state governments, individuals and non-resident Indians. He said other state government contributions have touched `146 crore. In addition to this, Andhra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh governments have informed they will provide foodgrain and this is of immense help to the state in this time of crisis, Pinarayi said.