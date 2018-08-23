Home States Kerala

Kerala flood relief: Notification exempts customs duty on imports

 The Customs department on Tuesday issued a fresh notification exempting customs duty and other integrated taxes to imported goods intended as donations for the relief and rehabilitation of people

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs department on Tuesday issued a fresh notification exempting customs duty and other integrated taxes to imported goods intended as donations for the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by floods in Kerala. This exemption is in addition to the already existing exemption as per a notification that customs duty and IGST should not be levied on goods imported for relief and rehabilitation activities.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said the notification was brought by the central government as relief goods are arriving from abroad. “With the issuance of this notification, any person can import the goods falling under the first schedule of the Customs Tariff Act, duty-free on their importation,” he said.

The intended importer has to mention in the relevant import documents that goods are intended to be donated for the relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by the flood in Kerala. The imported goods are to be sent to the relief agencies duly approved by the central government or the state government. Similarly, a certificate from the District Magistrate of the affected area that imported goods have been donated for use for the flood relief has to be produced before the customs within six months from the date of import. The exemption will be valid till December 31. 

Customs commissioner ruled out reports that consignments arrived at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode airports are stuck due to non-payment of duty. “Even before issuance of the new notification, we were providing duty exemption by an existing notification for the goods meant for flood-hit areas. We have found that seven consignments arrived till Monday and four were cleared. Three are yet to file the related documents,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games