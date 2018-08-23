Kerala flood: War of words between Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While a flood-ravaged Kerala is inching back to normal, the state government and the Opposition are engaged in a war of words over allegations that it was an avoidable man-made disaster. Hours after Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the government alleging the dam shutters were opened without warning when an early release could have reduced the severity of damage, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit back, rejecting each and every allegation, with data. Going a step further, Pinarayi quoted from Chennithala’s Facebook posts to dismiss the charges.

Chennithala came out putting the entire blame on the government saying it is responsible for the disaster. The havoc and the deaths and miseries faced by the people is a purely man-made disaster, he said.



Chennithala - Before opening the dams, no alerts were issued in time. If water in Idukki was released in steps before reaching the optimum level, the catastrophe could have been avoided.

Pinarayi - Chennithala’s FB posts on July 30 and August 14 - that it has become necessary to open the shutters and Orange alert will be declared soon - stand testimony to the fact that alerts were issued.

C - The floods of 1924 was natural while this is man-made. As per the rainfall data, in 1924, the state recorded 3,368 mm rain while in 2018 it was 2,500 mm.

P - The 3,368 mm rainfall in 1924 is the total rainfall in a year while 2,500 mm in 2018 is the rainfall for this season alone. Even if going by Chennithala’s argument, there’s only a difference of 868 mm. From just one dam in 1924, now the state has a total of 82 dams.

C - Lapses in government’s dam management. On August 9, when the water level in Idukki dam reached 2,398.98 ft, the government gave permission to raise one shutter by 50 cm but it was late by then and the water level touched 2,400.10 ft.

P - The floods were not due to dams alone. This year, from August 1 to 19, the state received 758 mm rainfall against an average of 287.5 mm during this period. This year’s rainfall is 164 pc more than the average. Other than those dams which are opened every year, all others were opened after issuing Blue, Orange and Red alerts.

Pandalam got inundated with water from Achankovilar while Tiruvalla was affected by Manimalayar. Similarly, the floods in Pala is due to water from Meenachilar while Nilambur was affected due to Chaliyar river. There are no dams in these rivers. Therefore, the argument that the floods are due to the dams doesn’t hold water.