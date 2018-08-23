Home States Kerala

Kerala flood: War of words between Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Blame game begins in right earnest as Cong leaders and experts claim damage could have been minimised with better planning, but government begs to differ

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Jameela Pappu of Karimkulam Chappathu in Idukki stands aghast at the sight of her house ravaged by flood waters | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  While a flood-ravaged Kerala is inching back to normal, the state government and the Opposition are engaged in a war of words over allegations that it was an avoidable man-made disaster. Hours after Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the government alleging the dam shutters were opened without warning when an early release could have reduced the severity of damage, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit back, rejecting each and every allegation, with data. Going a step further, Pinarayi quoted from Chennithala’s Facebook posts to dismiss the charges.  

Chennithala came out putting the entire blame on the government saying it is responsible for the disaster. The havoc and the deaths and miseries faced by the people is a purely man-made disaster, he said.

Chennithala - Before opening the dams, no alerts were issued in time. If water in Idukki was released in steps before reaching the optimum level, the catastrophe could have been avoided.

Pinarayi - Chennithala’s FB posts on July 30 and August 14 - that it has become necessary to open the shutters and Orange alert will be declared soon - stand testimony to the fact that alerts were issued. 

C - The floods of 1924 was natural while this is man-made. As per the rainfall data, in 1924, the state recorded 3,368 mm rain while in 2018 it was 2,500 mm. 

P - The 3,368 mm rainfall in 1924 is the total rainfall in a year while 2,500 mm in 2018 is the rainfall for this season alone. Even if going by Chennithala’s argument, there’s only a difference of 868 mm. From just one dam in 1924, now the state has a total of 82 dams. 

C - Lapses in government’s dam management. On August 9, when the water level in Idukki dam reached 2,398.98 ft, the government gave permission to raise one shutter by 50 cm but it was late by then and the water level touched 2,400.10 ft.

P - The floods were not due to dams alone. This year, from August 1 to 19, the state received 758 mm rainfall against an average of 287.5 mm during this period. This year’s rainfall is 164 pc more than the average. Other than those dams which are opened every year, all others were opened after issuing Blue, Orange and Red alerts. 

Pandalam got inundated with water from Achankovilar while Tiruvalla was affected by Manimalayar. Similarly, the floods in Pala is due to water from Meenachilar while Nilambur was affected due to Chaliyar river. There are no dams in these rivers. Therefore, the argument that the floods are due to the dams doesn’t hold water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Ramesh Chennithala Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games