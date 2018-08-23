Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visits relief camps

Nearly one million people are sheltering in a number of relief camps, set up by the administration across the state.

Published: 23rd August 2018 12:53 PM

CM Vijayan interacting with inmates of a relief camp set up at Gregorios School, North Paravoor in Ernakulam district. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday conducted an in-person review of the functioning of relief camps in Chengannur, Kozhencherry, Alappuzha, North Paravoor and Chalakudy.

The southern state is reeling under the massive devastation caused by flash floods from the onset of monsoon. In order to help Kerala limp back to normalcy, Centre and several states have announced aid from their relief funds.

As many as 357 people have lost their lives so far, with the state facing a loss of Rs 19,512 crore. Rescue and relief operations in the state has been stepped up to evacuate the stranded people from the flood-affected areas. 

TAGS
Kerala flood Kerala rain Kerala landslide Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

