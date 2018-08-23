Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Life goes on, but questions regarding dam management linger

As Kerala moves from relief to rehabilitation, questions have started flying thick and fast regarding the efficiency with which the disaster was dealt with. 

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kerala moves from relief to rehabilitation, questions have started flying thick and fast regarding the efficiency with which the disaster was dealt with. Right on top of the list is the question whether the state could have softened the blow on the people through a better calibrated and coordinated release of water from the dams. Experts believe the floods, the worst in a century that claimed nearly 400 lives and displaced over 10 lakh people and caused damages in excess of `50,000 crore, could have been minimised with better preparedness and integrated dam management.

Amita Singh, a professor at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, who specialises in environmental and developmental imperatives of land, told Express that Kerala’s disaster management was a total failure during the floods. “Kerala was the first state to set up the State Disaster Management Authority, but the preparedness of the state was zero during the floods,” she said over phone from Delhi. Singh said Tamil Nadu had warned Kerala in May, and later in June, that water was in excess and they may have to release it.

However, Kerala Dam Safety Authority chairman and former High Court judge C N Ramachandran Nair refuted the allegations, saying all protocols were followed during the opening of the dams.

“All the district administrations, including the Collectors, were informed in advance about the opening of dams. The engineers who are in charge of the safety of the dams had to give top priority for the dams’ safety. If any of the dams had burst, everyone would ask why the dams were not opened,” Nair told Express. Asked if the dams could not have been opened much earlier, he said a trial run was planned when the Idukki reservoir level touched 2,398 ft but the Idamalayar dam suddenly reached full reservoir limit, forcing the authorities to open it and leaving the Aluva region downstream flooded.

Comments distorted: Tom Jose 
State Chief Secretary Tom Jose said on Wednesday that his comments on communication gap regarding dam opening were distorted. “This answer was picked out of context and it was part of several answers which I had given on the opening of the Banasurasagar dam.”

Alerts were issued, says KSEB chief
T’Puram: The KSEB has defended its decisions on dam opening, saying all alerts were issued and precautions taken. KSEB chairman N S Pillai said the Cheruthoni and Edamalayar shutters were opened after arriving at a clear idea about the situation. 

