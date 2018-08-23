Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Shashi Tharoor briefs UN agencies in Geneva 

The meetings were also aimed at identifying avenues through which international organisations can support relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding operations in the state.

Published: 23rd August 2018 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs Shashi Tharoor (File | EPS)

By PTI

GENEVA: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has briefed the senior leadership of the WHO, the United Nations and the International Red Cross here on the humanitarian crisis in Kerala which has been devastated by unprecedented floods, his office said in a statement.

Tharoor, a Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, discussed with them the possibilities for assisting Kerala which is struggling to find its feet after the devastating deluge that left 231 dead in a fortnight and displaced over 14 lakh people.

The meetings were also aimed at identifying avenues through which international organisations can support relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding operations in the state, the statement said.

"Tharoor held a series of high-level discussions in Geneva with the senior leadership of the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations and the International Red Cross to brief them on the devastating humanitarian crisis of flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala and explore possibilities for assistance," it said.

Tharoor travelled in his individual capacity and at his own expense as an MP from Kerala and as a former UN Under-Secretary-General, the statement said.

This reach was primarily due to a moral responsibility he felt as a Keralite to explore possibilities of international assistance and support to alleviate the sufferings of fellow Keralites, it said.

Tharoor has also written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the impressions gained from his briefings with the UN agencies in Geneva and the possible course of actions for the state, if required, the statement said.

Tharoor also briefed the Indian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Rajiv Chander, in detail on both August 20 and 21 about his meetings.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Kerala floods UN briefing WHO Red Cross

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games