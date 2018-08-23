Home States Kerala

Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam sleeps in Kerala relief camp, trolled for posting picture

Even as the minister clarified that the photo was uploaded by his personal staff, social media users kept poking fun at him.

Alphons Kannanthanam

Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam sleeping at Changanassery SB high school camp. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who has been regularly sharing details about the devastating floods in Kerala on social media, today became a butt of jokes after posting pictures of himself sleeping at a relief camp in the southern state.

"I slept at a relief camp last night in Changanacherry. Most people didn't sleep thinking of a uncertain tomorrow," he tweeted today tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah among others.

The minister was being trolled by twitterati for posing for the picture.

"Ji, we know you are sleeping. But since you posted, you can also reply?" said a Facebook user in reaction to his post.

Another comment read, "Saar, in this third photo, one eye is not fully closed. Please delete or it's a loss of honour for us. People will say that you're looking at the camera like Modiji, so please delete the last photo".

Even as the minister clarified that the photo was uploaded by his personal staff, social media users kept poking fun at him.

"When we are already in the pits, here you are showing off your antics. Get up and go, saarey!" a post read.

"We have heard of sleepwalking. Have also seen it in person during our hostel days. But it's for the first time that we're seeing someone posting pictures of themselves sleeping on Facebook when they are sleeping. Even in the midst of this flood disaster, this man will make us die of laughter," added another user.

The pictures were liked by 590 users on Twitter.

