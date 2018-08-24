Home States Kerala

25 snakes caught every day in Chengannur, Kuttanad

Published: 24th August 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

A team from Parassinikadavu catching a cobra in Kodukulanji on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Officers of the Forest and Wildlife Department, together with the Wildlife Institute of India, and two five-member teams from the Parassinikadavu Snake Park caught more than 150 poisonous snakes from the flood-affected areas of Alappuzha.

According to Sumi Joseph, divisional forest officer, Forest and Wildlife Department, Alappuzha, the snakes — mainly, cobra, viper and krait — were caught from houses and public places in Chengannur and Kuttanad taluks.“The snakes have been released in the Moozhiyar forest area of Pathanamthitta,” said the District Forest Officer.

Chengannur section forestry officer P John said the team has been netting up to 25 snakes per day in the past week.“Chengannur taluk is the most affected area; snakes were washed down from the forest areas in the river current and they nestled in houses here. Many snakes were caught from the Pandanad, Kallissery, Thiruvanvandoor and Chengannur municipality areas,” he said.

Ahammed Siya, from Parassinikadavu, is leading the team of experts. The DFO said, some snake catchers from Tamil Nadu too also arrived to provide assistance. They are on the job in Pathanamthitta district.

