‘Education tourism’ to woo foreign students to Kerala

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to bring in more foreign students to study in various universities in the state, the government envisages the concept of ‘Education Tourism’. Education tourism is a system which provides students an education experience of international standards while enjoying the benefits of tourism.

Though it is the prerogative of universities to proceed with the concept, the government has started preliminary proceedings by raising funds through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to implement the plan, sources said.

At present, a total of 48 students from various countries pursue their higher studies in various courses under the University of Kerala. Of which, 25 students are doing PhD, 13 for PG and 10 for various UG courses.

Similarly, CUSAT, Calicut and Kannur universities also have a handful of foreign students. As per the trend, the number of foreign students enrolling in state universities has been increasing year after year.

However, the quality of physical infrastructure provided to them remains poor. This could be a major reason for the government to develop an international hub for education complementing with state tourism development.

For instance, the Kerala University has a hostel named ‘International Hostel ‘ at PMG junction which provides accommodation to foreign students. However, the hostel plagues with a dearth of facilities including food catering to their needs.

Sources added that many students, especially from African countries, Iran, Yemen and Ethiopia, are not getting adjusted with the local food being provided at the mess in the hostel. The fee and other expenses of financially backward foreign students from some African countries are being shouldered by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR)- Kerala while some students have the financial capability to meet their own expenses.

“Though we have courses which are competent enough with the international universities, we could not cater to the physical infrastructure. We are apprehensive about the situation where we are unable to cater to their needs. They can’t adjust to our food and culture. Hence the university is planning to start an exclusive mess for them at the university hostel campus itself,” said a top officer of Kerala University.

Apart from the shortage of infrastructure, the number of seats allotted to the foreign students is also limited.

Speaking to Express, Usha Titus, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, said that there will be a gamechanger in higher education system if a quality infrastructure is in place for attracting more foreign students to the state. She also pointed out that the universities will become centres of academic excellence.

“Education and tourism are proportionate. Once we provide quality education of International standards, tourism will also develop. Eventually, the state universities have to become an international hub for higher education. The government has asked the universities to upgrade the standards so that more students from other countries can study here. Efforts are to raise fund through KIIFB,” Usha said.