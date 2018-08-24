Hindu Mahasabha site restored following attack by Kerala Cyber Warriors

By Online Desk

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha's (ABHM) official website was restored today evening following a cyber attack by a group called 'Team Kerala Cyber Warriors' who left a recipe of meat objectionable to the outfit on the home page for the users.

The home page of the website (http://www.abhm.org.in/) had displayed the recipe along with other messages from the group after the attack.

The hacking comes in the wake of ABHM chief Swami Chakrapani’s remarks that only those who do not consume beef should be helped in Kerala floods and many people died in the state because of selected few who consumed cow meat.