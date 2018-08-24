Home States Kerala

Post-flood, NTCA to take stock of tiger reserves in Kerala

As Kerala slowly recovers from the devastating floods, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) is concerned about the two tiger reserves in the southern State. Periyar and Paramabikulam are t

Published: 24th August 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

A tiger at Sundarbans. (File photo)

By Siba Mohanty
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:As Kerala slowly recovers from the devastating floods, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) is concerned about the two tiger reserves in the southern State.
Periyar and Paramabikulam are two notified tiger reserves in Kerala. Member Secretary of NTCA Dr Anup Kumar Nayak on Thursday said it would seek a status on damage to the two tiger reserves from the State Forest Department shortly. Nayak, Additional Director General of Project Tiger, is currently on an official visit to Odisha.

Tiger count in Kerala witnessed a significant rise from 71 in 2010 to 136 in 2014. Going by the field survey as part of the all India tiger estimation which started earlier this year, signs are that tiger population may have increased further. However, the deluge is apprehended to have caused damage to the habitats as well as the felines.

“The devastating nature of the floods is a concern for the two tiger reserves which are very good habitats for the big cats in the Western Ghats landscape. The NTCA will seek a status on tigers as well as the reserves soon,” Nayak told The Express here.

The unprecedented rainfall which triggered the worst floods in the State led to massive landslide and caused widespread destruction of forests.While there has been no report on the extent of damage to tiger habitats yet, the impact of flood on Wayanad which is major tiger bearing region is a cause of worry. In fact, environmentalists and conservationists have been demanding Wayanad to be declared as a tiger reserve for sometime.

The NTCA chief said apart from enquiring about the tiger reserves, condition of corridors has also to be verified in view of the natural disaster that struck Kerala because connectivity is very crucial for tigers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar