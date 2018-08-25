‘Don’t worry students, new textbooks are available’

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Students who lost their study materials in the flood and were worried about attending schools which reopen on August 29 can relax. For the textbooks and other study materials meant for them are ready and will be distributed in the reopening week.

General Education secretary A Shahjahan told Express there need not be any apprehension regarding the availability of textbooks. “All the textbooks are readily available. In fact, we printed 10 per cent more books besides the general printing which is done before every academic year. So, children need not be worried,” Shahjahan said. He said they were yet to decide about the date of Onam examinations.

Children and parents had been a worried lot as the many children’s textbooks and study materials were washed away in the flood which ravaged the state. The department had also announced Onam examinations will begin on August 31.

The government has now assured students it will distribute fresh textbooks, notebooks and other study materials for free to children accommodated in relief camps. Schools have been asked to hold special classes for the students to make up for the missed classes.

Standing instruction

If the rain damaged their textbooks, students should approach their respective headmasters. The textbooks will be issued by deputy education officers. The Education Department has also made it clear schools housing relief camps in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur won’t reopen on August 29. Shahjahan said the reopening date of such schools has to be decided upon by the District Collectors concerned and the school managements. A high-level meeting will be convened soon to take the decision.

“Special classes will be held for schools which do not reopen on Wednesday to compensate for the loss in academic activity,” Shahjahan said. Over 8,00,000 people were displaced and rendered homeless in the heavy downpour and flood since August 8.