Kerala flood victims to get Rs 10,000 as immediate assistance

The state government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 as immediate assistance flood victims living in relief camps across the state. This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a press co

Published: 25th August 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Lorries Kerala floods

Stranded people being evacuated and shifted to relief camps in Taurus, Tata Tippers at Thottumugham near Aluva (File | EPS/Melton Antony)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 as immediate assistance flood victims living in relief camps across the state. This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a press conference here on Friday.  

Flood victims can register with the camp officials by giving their bank account details. The money will be remitted in their bank accounts, he said. Those who have returned to their houses can also register at the camp for this assistance. Rs 242.73 crore has been sanctioned from the CMDRF for this assistance to 3,91,494 families, Pinarayi said.

Interest-free loans worth Rs 10 lakh will be given to small-scale industries and small-scale traders devastated by the floods. A social audit will be conducted to calculates the damages. The condition of damaged houses will be recorded on a mobile app with the help of voluntary organisations and local self-government bodies. The social audit will be conducted in all areas affected by the rain calamity, not just floods, said the Chief Minister.

