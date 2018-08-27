Floods leave behind riches for sand mafia

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: As water begins to recede in check dams built across the Bharathapuzha, the flood situation has resulted in the accumulation of sand on the riverbed - which is likely to become the target of the illegal sand-mining mafia.

“Check dams in the Bharathapuzha such as the ones in Mannanur and Edathara in Parli have caused untold damage to the mud banks, destroying acres of mud banks and crops. The unscientific construction of the dams have led to the rivers changing course and destroying private property and causing ecological damage,” said environmentalist K K Devadas.

The check dam in Parli had resulted in damage to the Sree Krishna temple located 30 feet above the mud banks and two houses that were fully damaged and one house that was partially damaged.