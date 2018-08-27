In real life, Manju Warrier to play literacy instructor’s role

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Coming soon: Manju Warrier in the role of a literacy instructor. And it is not in reel life, but in real. The actor, who is now increasingly involved in social causes, has been roped in as the state literacy mission’s goodwill ambassador. Her task: To inspire tribal people, transgenders, migrant labourers and marginalised sections of society to embrace various literacy programmes tailor-made for them. For the literacy mission, there is no person who fits the bill of a goodwill ambassador better than Manju. The idea of utilising the actor’s charisma to push the cause came from a 52-year-old woman who recently cleared the literacy mission’s Class XII equivalency examination for dropouts.

Ressi Mathew, who later managed to secure admission to a degree course, had cited Manju’s character of a domestic worker in the movie Udaharanam Sujatha as her inspiration to resume studies after four decades. The Kottayam native is now studying hard to fulfill her ambition of becoming a lawyer.

For the actor, the decision to be a part of the literacy mission’s initiatives came after her visits to the

Attapadi tribal belt in Palakkad district on many occasions. During Vishu this year, she visited a tribal hamlet there and spent an entire day with the people. She also celebrated Vishu with the family of Madhu, who was lynched by a mob. It was during these visits that the actor knew firsthand about widespread illiteracy among the tribal people and about scores of young people who had to discontinue their studies for a livelihood.

“During her free time, Manju will be part of the literacy mission’s various initiatives. She plans to closely interact with various groups of people such as tribals, transgenders, fisherfolk and migrant labourers and will even don the role of an instructor to inspire them,” said a source close to the actor.

Manju also plans to meet 96-year-old Karthiyayani Amma from Alappuzha who took the literacy exam recently.

Express had recently reported how the nonagenarian battled odds to fulfill her dream of being able to read and write.