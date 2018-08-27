Home States Kerala

Kerala toll would have been higher if military hadn't helped: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The calamity would have been greater if the armed forces hadn't worked for hand in hand with the Kerala government, Vijayan said at a formal farewell function held here on Sunday.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By IANS

Thiruvananthapuram: The death toll in the Kerala floods would have been much higher but for the timely help provided by the military, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The calamity would have been greater if the armed forces hadn't worked for hand in hand with the Kerala government, Vijayan said at a formal farewell function held here on Sunday in honour of Central forces which played a key role in rescue and relief operations.

"We could directly witness the bold initiatives they took to rescue those who were stranded in the flood waters," said Vijayan at the function held at Air Force Station at Shanghumukham.

He appreciated the military and paramilitary forces who saved the helpless, braving adverse circumstances, an official statement said.

"All that we can say is that your services will be kept in mind in the times to come too, with gratitude and appreciation."

The Chief Minister presented citations to Air Marshal B. Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command, and Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, among others.

Air Marshal Suresh said they could act efficiently because of the clear directions were given by the Chief Minister. "He was leading from the front."

The Air Marshal also appreciated the volunteers, fishermen and all those who were part of the rescue and relief activities and saluted the "indomitable spirit of Malayalis".

Hundreds have been killed and hundreds of thousands made homeless in the worst floods to hit Kerala since 1924.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Women with heart diseases should give birth within 40 weeks
Jumbos creates havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Vaughan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love