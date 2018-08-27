Home States Kerala

Tourism comes to grinding halt in flood-hit Kerala

The tourism industry in Kerala, which accounts for 12 per cent of the state's economy, has come to a grinding halt.

Published: 27th August 2018 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian Coast Guard chopper engaged in the rescue ops in flood-ravaged Kerala. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOCHI: Kerala is reeling under the aftermath of the devastating flood, so do the tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the deluge. The southern state, which is considered as one of the top tourist destinations, is still recovering from the impact of floods that claimed lives of over 300 people.

The tourism industry in Kerala, which accounts for 12 per cent of the state's economy, has come to a grinding halt as the floods damaged roads, airports, rail lines, forcing tourists to cancel their trips.

Speaking to ANI, General Secretary of Homestay Owners Welfare Association, Kerala, Joseph Domnick said that the tourism sector is badly affected by the flash floods as it was not prepared for the situation that arose suddenly.

"The situation arose suddenly, and no one was prepared. We were shocked. This created chaos as the airport was shut and there were many tourists who got stuck. We made arrangements to transport the tourists to the Trivandrum airport for them to fly back home," he said.

"International flights are cancelled. Since its Onam, and at the same time we have monsoon tourism, we expected good business but suddenly hotels, restaurants, and home-stays are empty," he added.

As the situation has subsided, the locals and the government are trying to bring Kerala back to normalcy.

"We are hopeful; it'll recover soon with the upcoming Kochi-Muziris Biennale art exhibition. Our local MLA is trying to help us and has suggested making videos and spreading the word that the situation is getting better. We are hopeful," Domnick added.

