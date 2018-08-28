Home States Kerala

State to honour its fisher heroes

On the lines of honouring army personnel, Kerala government will issue citations to fishermen who have participated in flood relief activities. 

Published: 28th August 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:On the lines of honouring army personnel, Kerala government will issue citations to fishermen who have participated in flood relief activities.  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the citations to the fishermen at a felicitation function to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium here on Wednesday at 4 pm.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan will preside over the function. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will be the chief guests. Revenue Additional chief secretary PH Kurien will present the report. Mayor VK Prasanth, Deputy Speaker V Sasi, MPs Shashi Tharor, and A Sampath, District Panchayat president VK Madhu, MLAs in the district and Matsyafed chairman PP Chitharanjan will attend.  Chief Secretary Tom Jose will invite the gathering and Fisheries Director S Venkatesapathy will pay a vote of thanks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Fishermen Kerala Rains Kerala Floods'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love