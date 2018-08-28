State to honour its fisher heroes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:On the lines of honouring army personnel, Kerala government will issue citations to fishermen who have participated in flood relief activities. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the citations to the fishermen at a felicitation function to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium here on Wednesday at 4 pm.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan will preside over the function. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will be the chief guests. Revenue Additional chief secretary PH Kurien will present the report. Mayor VK Prasanth, Deputy Speaker V Sasi, MPs Shashi Tharor, and A Sampath, District Panchayat president VK Madhu, MLAs in the district and Matsyafed chairman PP Chitharanjan will attend. Chief Secretary Tom Jose will invite the gathering and Fisheries Director S Venkatesapathy will pay a vote of thanks.