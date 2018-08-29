Home States Kerala

CPI publicly censures K Raju

Taking strong exception to Forest Minister K Raju’s untimely German trip while the state was battling floods on multiple fronts, the CPI on Tuesday publicly censured the minister.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister K Raju (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Taking strong exception to Forest Minister K Raju’s untimely German trip while the state was battling floods on multiple fronts, the CPI on Tuesday publicly censured the minister. The state executive decision is seen as a face-saving measure for the CPI which had drawn considerable flak over the incident.

A fall-out of the incident is that the CPI has decided not to permit its ministers to go on foreign jaunts unless they were for official purposes.Raju’s decision to travel to Germany while the state was in the throes of a devastating natural calamity was wrong, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said, announcing the executive’s decision. The state executive, which deemed the trip ‘inappropriate,’ passed sentence on the minister after examining the written explanation he submitted on his return. The CPI leadership also had expressed its displeasure in the incident.

Kanam Rajendran pointed out that the minister had obtained all the mandatory permissions - from the party, the Chief Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs - before attending the World Malayali Federation event in Germany. ‘’But all that was before the crisis hit the state. Going at such a time - on the morning of August 16  - was highly inappropriate. The thought should have occurred to him,’’ Rajendran said.The party has also decided that its ministers need not go on foreign trips unless they were of an official nature.

What is it?
‘Public censure’ is one of six disciplinary actions in the CPI’s penal repertoire. The first is ‘warning.’ Increasing in degrees, next comes ‘censure’ followed by ‘public censure,’ ‘suspension from party factions, suspension from the party itself, and finally, ‘expulsion from the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPI K Raju Forest Minister K Raju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor