Home States Kerala

Explosion near IUML office at Iritty

Four cars parked in the complex were damaged in the explosion as hollow bricks from the top of the building fell on the cars.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

The swords and the iron and wooden rods which the police recovered | express

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police have seized bombs and arms during their search at CH Memorial Building at Iritty New Bus stand after a bomb exploded in a narrow room near the Muslim League office functioning in the same building on Tuesday.

During their search, the police recovered three country bombs, four swords, six iron rods and two wooden rods kept above the staircase of the fourth floor. It was around 1.15 pm on Tuesday that an explosion shook the building causing panic among the people inside the complex. The blast took place on the fourth floor where the Muslim League office is functioning.

Four cars parked in the complex were damaged in the explosion as hollow bricks from the top of the building fell on the cars. Boards of many establishments, an AC compressor and the wall of the building were also damaged.

All the shops and establishments in the building were closed immediately after the explosion. Even though the complex was crowded at the time of the blast, luckily a tragedy was averted.The police and fire force reached the spot immediately. The bomb squad identified the exploded bomb as ice cream bomb. The police have launched a detailed investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Explosion bombs Iritty New Bus stand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor