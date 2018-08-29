Explosion near IUML office at Iritty

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police have seized bombs and arms during their search at CH Memorial Building at Iritty New Bus stand after a bomb exploded in a narrow room near the Muslim League office functioning in the same building on Tuesday.

During their search, the police recovered three country bombs, four swords, six iron rods and two wooden rods kept above the staircase of the fourth floor. It was around 1.15 pm on Tuesday that an explosion shook the building causing panic among the people inside the complex. The blast took place on the fourth floor where the Muslim League office is functioning.

Four cars parked in the complex were damaged in the explosion as hollow bricks from the top of the building fell on the cars. Boards of many establishments, an AC compressor and the wall of the building were also damaged.

All the shops and establishments in the building were closed immediately after the explosion. Even though the complex was crowded at the time of the blast, luckily a tragedy was averted.The police and fire force reached the spot immediately. The bomb squad identified the exploded bomb as ice cream bomb. The police have launched a detailed investigation.