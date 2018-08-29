Home States Kerala

KSRTC trade union raises objections to Chief Minister’s ‘Salary Challenge’

The employees are already suffering as around 24 depots have been submerged due to floods.  “There are many employees in KSRTC whose families totally depend on their monthly salary.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Transport Democratic Fund (TDF), affiliated to the INTUC, has written to KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary asking him not to force the employees to pay one month’s salary as part of the CM ‘salary challenge’, on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked all salaried workers to contribute at least a month’s salary to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Though this month’s salary has already been disbursed to the employees on August 23, but, for the first time in 70 years, the corporation has deducted employees’ Onam festive allowances, advance and bonus.

“Each KSRTC employee has agreed to donate their festive allowances and bonus which is around `2,700 towards CMDRF. So, we have written a letter to the CMD asking not to deduct our one month salary as part of CM’s salary challenge,” said S K Mani, INTUC leader.

According to the CM’s order, this year no government employees will be provided Onam festive allowances and the allowance money will be donated to CMDRF.  “As part of the government’s order the allowances were deducted. The corporation has not forced any of its employees to participate in the salary challenge. If the employees are willing to pay then KSRTC will donate it to the relief fund,” said Thachankary.

The employees are already suffering as around 24 depots have been submerged due to floods.  “There are many employees in KSRTC whose families totally depend on their monthly salary. We want to help the flood victims but not every employee is capable of donating their monthly salary even within a period of 10 months. When already the workers are facing such problems reducing their salary will add up to their miseries,” said M G Rahul, AITUC general secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Transport Democratic Fund KSRTC trade union CM’s Distress Relief Fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor