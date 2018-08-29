Home States Kerala

Stricter building rules on the anvil for hills

The deluge that devastated the state is a record of sorts on many counts, the prominent being the series of landslides that damaged or destroyed thousands of houses, burying roads and bridges.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The deluge that devastated the state is a record of sorts on many counts, the prominent being the series of landslides that damaged or destroyed thousands of houses, burying roads and bridges.

Government statistics show that as many as 489 landslides rocked the state during July-August, perhaps the highest ever recorded landslips in a short span of a time in the history of the state. This monsoon, Idukki witnessed the lion’s share with 274 landslides followed by Malappuram and Palakkad with 115 and 65 landslides, respectively, underscoring the need to adopt site-specific rehabilitation measures at vulnerable areas.

Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian told Express that at present the entire focus of the state government is on rehabilitation of the affected people. Stringent measures, such as amending the building rules in the state, will follow once the relief operations are over. The development model followed by the state down the years is not suitable for the hilly terrains and floodplains. And the state government is mulling over to bring a new building rule suited for the hilly terrains and floodplains, he said.

According to a senior state government officer, a majority of the landslides in Kerala were human-induced, caused by unregulated cutting of hills (carving out land on a slope in order to construct houses and other structures), unscientific construction works, and legal as well as illegal mining.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Rains Kerala Floods Stricter building rule

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor