Home States Kerala

Unhappy with help given to fishers during Ockhi: Rahul Gandhi

Saluting Kerala’s fishermen for the commitment in saving thousands of lives as floods raged across the state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said it was high time the authorities paid them their due.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Mary of Maliekal House, Thuruthussery, an inmate of a relief centre opened at St Francis Assisi School, Athani, describes her plight to Rahul Gandhi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Saluting Kerala’s fishermen for the commitment in saving thousands of lives as floods raged across the state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said it was high time the authorities paid them their due.

At a function organised by the KPCC at Pathirapally near here on Tuesday to felicitate fishermen involved in the rescue operations, he expressed displeasure with the assistance provided to the community while Cyclone Ockhi played havoc last November.

Also Read | Kerala floods: Rahul Gandhi allows air ambulance to fly first

“I last came to see my dear fishermen brothers and sisters when you were hit by Ockhi. I visited your houses and I spoke to you. Looking back, I wasn’t happy with the amount of help you received for the damage you suffered at that time,’’ Rahul said.

The Congress president equated fishermen to farmers, saying the two sections of society face similar uncertainties in life.“You don’t know how much fish you would be able to catch. There is a significant amount of risk that you face every single day in life. Though you were passing through difficulties and hardships in life, when Kerala needed you in a crisis, you stood with them and saved the state. I salute your bravery and commitment to the people of Kerala,’’ he said. Should the Congress party be voted to power at the Centre, he said, a separate ministry for the welfare of the fishermen community would be set up.

“Three thousand fishermen saved 70,000 people from the floods. This is not a small thing. This is a huge thing, and on behalf of all those people you saved, I would like to say thank you very much. It is not clear to me how I should felicitate you, how should we stand by you like you stood by the people of Kerala. I promise the moment the Congress comes to power at the Centre, we are going to create a ministry for the well-being of fishermen, so your voice can be heard and your problems settled at the national level,” Rahul said.

The Congress president unveiled the relief project planned by the KPCC at the function. KPCC president M M Hassan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, K C Venugopal MP and senior Congress leader Mukul Vasnik were among those who attended the function. After the function, Rahul visited a relief camp at Leo XIII School and interacted with the inmates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ockhi Rahul Gandhi Kerala Fishermen Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor