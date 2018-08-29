Unhappy with help given to fishers during Ockhi: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Saluting Kerala’s fishermen for the commitment in saving thousands of lives as floods raged across the state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said it was high time the authorities paid them their due.

At a function organised by the KPCC at Pathirapally near here on Tuesday to felicitate fishermen involved in the rescue operations, he expressed displeasure with the assistance provided to the community while Cyclone Ockhi played havoc last November.

“I last came to see my dear fishermen brothers and sisters when you were hit by Ockhi. I visited your houses and I spoke to you. Looking back, I wasn’t happy with the amount of help you received for the damage you suffered at that time,’’ Rahul said.

The Congress president equated fishermen to farmers, saying the two sections of society face similar uncertainties in life.“You don’t know how much fish you would be able to catch. There is a significant amount of risk that you face every single day in life. Though you were passing through difficulties and hardships in life, when Kerala needed you in a crisis, you stood with them and saved the state. I salute your bravery and commitment to the people of Kerala,’’ he said. Should the Congress party be voted to power at the Centre, he said, a separate ministry for the welfare of the fishermen community would be set up.

“Three thousand fishermen saved 70,000 people from the floods. This is not a small thing. This is a huge thing, and on behalf of all those people you saved, I would like to say thank you very much. It is not clear to me how I should felicitate you, how should we stand by you like you stood by the people of Kerala. I promise the moment the Congress comes to power at the Centre, we are going to create a ministry for the well-being of fishermen, so your voice can be heard and your problems settled at the national level,” Rahul said.

The Congress president unveiled the relief project planned by the KPCC at the function. KPCC president M M Hassan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, K C Venugopal MP and senior Congress leader Mukul Vasnik were among those who attended the function. After the function, Rahul visited a relief camp at Leo XIII School and interacted with the inmates.