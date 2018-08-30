Home States Kerala

Construction in ecologically fragile regions banned till further notice

In the wake of massive debris flow and landslides in hilly areas, the state government has put in place a temporary ban on construction activities in ecologically fragile areas.

Published: 30th August 2018

As many as 1,800 landslides triggered by heavy rain were reported from Idukki district alone | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In the wake of massive debris flow and landslides in hilly areas, the state government has put in place a temporary ban on construction activities in ecologically fragile areas.Chief Secretary Tom Jose has already issued a note in this regard to all District Collectors, district police chiefs and secretaries of local bodies. According to the Chief Secretary, construction shall be permitted only after conducting a scientific study on vulnerability of the land.

“It has come to the government’s notice that people are trying to rebuild their houses or carry out construction activities in the same areas where landslides occurred. The government intends to carry out a scientific study and analysis to decide on appropriate zones for construction activities in fragile and vulnerable areas. Until the study and analysis are completed, construction in fragile areas prone to landslides will not be permitted,” says the note.

Torrential rain had wreaked havoc in hilly areas, especially in Idukki, Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram and Pathanamthitta districts.According to official statistics, as many as 1,800 landslides and 278 debris flow were reported in Idukki district alone.Moreover, after rain subsided, widespread earthflows are being reported in Udumbanchola, Thodupuzha and Idukki taluks, making life miserable for those living there.
The earthflow phenomenon has been reported from Wayanad as well. Apart from Idukki, colossal landslides and debris flow in the eastern parts of Thrissur (Malakkappara), Palakkad (Nelliampathy), Malappuram (Adyanpara) have resulted in damage to life and property of the people.

In most places where landslides occurred, soil and land have became more fragile, making them more vulnerable to imminent landslips. As a result, the government has decided to prevent construction activities in these regions.

