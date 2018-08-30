Home States Kerala

Kerala rains: Plantation sector stares at Rs 800 crore loss

The monsoon fury which impacted 48,000 hectares of plantations in the state is likely to have a prolonged effect on the commodities market, especially of spices, in the country.

Published: 30th August 2018 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Though an official estimate is yet to emerge, the quantum of immediate loss incurred by the state’s plantation sector is expected to touch Rs 800 crore (File | EPS)

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: The monsoon fury which impacted 48,000 hectares of plantations in the state is likely to have a prolonged effect on the commodities market, especially of spices, in the country. Numerous landslips, strong winds and inundation caused by heavy rains have adversely affected plantation crops such as ginger, black pepper, cardamom coffee, nutmeg, rubber and tea.

Though an official estimate is yet to emerge, the quantum of immediate loss incurred by the state’s plantation sector is expected to touch Rs 800 crore.With the floods adversely affecting Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, a CARE Rating report said rubber and tea industries in Kerala could face losses of up to Rs 420 crore and rs 35-40 crore, respectively, for the August-September period.Kerala, which contributes 20 per cent to the nation’s coffee production, projects a massive decrease in productivity this season. When the damage in major-coffee producing areas of Kodagu is also taken into account, a shortfall of 30 per cent is expected this season from India.

South India’s major tea producer Harrison Malayalam Ltd’s CEO N Dharmraj says the July-August tea production is already down by 50 per cent from last year. “September production will also be impacted similarly in the flood aftermath,” he said.Sibi Monippally, secretary, Indian Rubber Grower’s Association, said the majority of this season’s crop of cardamom, pepper and cocoa were reportedly destroyed.

“Only coconut plantations are fairly unaffected. Otherwise, rubber, coffee and tea plantations are expected to have significantly less productivity this season,” Sibi said. At 25,000 tonnes of small cardamom, Kerala produces about 90 per cent of the country’s total output.

An estimated 40 per cent of the standing areca nut crop has been damaged in the deluge. Similar case is reported with nutmeg, a crop gaining popularity in Kerala. Nearly 80 per cent of the 22,070 hectares of land used for its cultivation is estimated to be affected by floods, which will result in lower productivity. The rains have wiped out ginger cultivation worth 2,500 hectares in state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
plantation sector Kerala floods Kerala rains Kerala plantation sector Kerala plantations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda