Mata Amritanandamayi Math donates Rs 10 crore to CM’s Relief Fund

Mata Amritanandamayi Math has contributed `10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for flood relief activities.

Published: 30th August 2018 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:54 AM

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri of Mata Amritanandamayi Math handing over the cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Mata Amritanandamayi Math has contributed Rs10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for flood relief activities. Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice-chairman of the Math, handed over a cheque for the amount on behalf of Mata Amritanandamayi to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mata Amritanandamayi had announced on August 16, when the severity of damage started to emerge, that her organisation would donate Rs10 crore to CMDRF. On the same day, volunteers from the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amritapuri Campus set up a 24-hour rescue helpline which helped connect thousands of families during the time of distress, said a statement from the Math.

Apart from the Math’s monetary donation, physicians and specialists from the Amrita Hospital in Kochi, the Amrita Kripa Charitable Hospitals in Kollam and Kalpetta set up medical camps for flood victims in many parts of the state. Volunteers of the Math’s youth wing, opened a collection centre on the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amritapuri campus.

