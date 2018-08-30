Home States Kerala

Navy to donate Rs 8.9 crore for flood-hit Kerala

The money was collected through voluntary contributions by Navy personnel from their salaries.

Published: 30th August 2018 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of Kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba will on Thursday hand over a cheque for Rs 8.9 crore to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-ravaged state.

The money was collected through voluntary contributions by Navy personnel from their salaries.

Lanba, along with Southern Naval Command chief, Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) President Reena Lanba and NWWA Southern Region head Sapana Chawla on Wednesday visited Muttinakam village in Ernakulam district of Kerala to review the relief work.

Relief material worth about Rs 25 lakh from NWWA was handed over to area officials.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the Navy chief said that he was closely monitoring the situation in Kerala, where the Navy deployed its personnel and assets during the floods.

He said that Indian Navy has selected Muttinakam in Varapuzha Panchayat and Cheriya Kadamakudi in Kadamakudi Panchayat for undertaking rehabilitation/reconstruction initiatives following inputs from area administration and visits by naval officials.

Rehabilitation kits (800 for Muttinakam and 500 for Cheriya Kadamakudi) containing essential items like clothing, cleaning gear and utensils were distributed on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Navy donate flood-hit Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals