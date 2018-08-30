Nun’s rape complaint: Evidence collection reaches final stage

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The investigation into the rape complaint filed by a Kuravilangadu-based nun against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is reaching its final stage. The probe team led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash is expected to complete evidence collection by Friday.

According to district police chief Hari Sankar, a high-level meeting has been scheduled for Saturday, in which Ernakulam Range IG Vijay S Sakhare will review the evidence collected. “The further course of the investigation will be decided after the evidence is reviewed,” he said. The probe team also took the statement of the nun on Wednesday, to clear out the difference in the dates of Mulakkal’s arrival at St Francis Mission House, Kuravilangad, where the nun was allegedly raped on 13 occasions.According to sources, Mulakkal is likely to be summoned to Kottayam, after higher police officers review the evidence and progress of the investigation.