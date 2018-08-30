Home States Kerala

State gives standing ovation to its brave fishermen

The selfless services rendered by fishermen during floods in the state are unparalleled, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said on Wednesday. 

Published: 30th August 2018 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The selfless services rendered by fishermen during floods in the state are unparalleled, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said on Wednesday. He was inaugurating the state government’s official ceremony to felicitate fishermen across the state, who have taken part in the rescue operations in flood-affected regions.

“A big salute to all fishermen from Kerala. Their service was exemplary. When the government decided to seek the service of fishermen for rescuing the stranded people, they came forward without a second thought. This was a great gesture and their efforts had even boosted the self-confidence of many stranded persons in floods,” Vijayan said.

“Our people have overcome the disaster to an extent. The unity witnessed in relief operations gave us the strength to overcome any natural disaster. Not only fishermen, the young generation has come forward largely in rescue and relief operations. Then, we can’t forget the service of defence and paramilitary forces. All of them worked and united to overcome it. Though our state has been hit badly, we don’t sit and cry in homes. We will work harder and harder with the resilience to rebuild the state into a great place than it was before”, Vijayan said.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan presided over the function. He said that the ‘strong interventions’ made by fishermen in rescue operations helped the state ease out the relief operations to a greater extent. “Fishermen led from the front in rescue operations and eventually scripted history. The government’s instructions have been implemented by the fishermen successfully,”  he said.

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma offered all financial assistance to the damaged boats and the families of fishermen who suffered any loss. “Our government will build houses for those fishermen whose houses were destroyed,” she said.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose welcomed the gathering. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, Waterworks Minister Mathew T Thomas, Shashi Tharoor MP, V S Sivakumar MLA, M Vincent MLA, K A Anselean MLA, C K Hareendran MLA, Mayor V K Prasanth, and district panchayat president V K Madhu took part.As many as 4,537 fishermen were part of the rescue operations and 669 boats were used. As per the government’s statistics, around 65,000 were rescued by fishermen alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Fishermen Kerala Floods Kerala Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals