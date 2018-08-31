Home States Kerala

‘I watched helplessly the nets crumbling down’

Varapuzha, Paravoor and Manjaly areas worst-hit, where more than 200 such nets were completely damaged.

Published: 31st August 2018

P V Joy, the owner of a Chinese fishing net, removing what is left behind of the net which was completely damaged in the flood at Varapuzha on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

PARAVOOR:The punishing flow of floodwater has put a huge question mark over the existence of Chinese fishing nets.Around 90 per cent of these historical fishing gear along the banks of the Periyar and Chalakudy Rivers has been washed off, dealing a severe blow to the livelihoods of fishermen operating them. Though the floods have brought in plenty of fish from dams and fish farms, the traditional Chinese fishing net owners can only stand as mute spectators now.

The worst hit is Chinese fishing nets at Varapuzha, Paravoor and Manjaly areas where more than 200 such nets were completely damaged. P V Joy living on the bank of the Periyar close to Varapuzha bridge lost his two Chinese fishing nets in the flood. These nets were as dear as his own children.

"I tried to save the nets when the flood hit the area as it is the only livelihood," he told Express. "But the water in the river was at least three metres high. The entire Chinese net collapsed. These nets were a part of my life for the past 20 years. I could only watch these nets crumbling down in front of my eyes," he said.

Derson Antony, coordinator of Chinese Fishing Net Owners Association, said apart from the damage occurred to nets on the banks of rivers, some of them in the backwaters were also damaged due to the strong current during the flood.

"There were 23 Chinese fishing nets in Fort Kochi area. Of this, only 12 are operational. Due to strong currents, five big nets broke down. Repairing the bigger Chinese nets will cost a huge amount," he said.
Derson said finding good quality wood will be another task. "It would cost between `2 and 3 lakh to repair a Chinese net with minimum damage. The fully damaged nets will require close to `5 lakh. The repairing the big-sized nets would cost further," he said.

"I don't think the damaged net can be repaired. We have to buy new nets and wooden poles. Good quality wood which costs a huge sum is also required. Most of these Chinese nets are inherited from our forefathers," Rajan, an owner of a Chinese fishing Net in Paravoor, said.

Irreparable loss

For P V Joy, the peak time to get a good catch is from the month of November to March when saline water enters the Periyar River."During a good season, we can earn at least Rs 2,000 daily. The saline water brings shrimps which fetch a good price. From March to October, we can earn at least Rs 500 daily. But repairing the fishing nets before November looks impossible. We will have to take a loan from the bank.
"Already, we have loans to repay. Only the government support can save our lives," he said.

