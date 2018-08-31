Unscientific, illegal constructions cannot be ignored anymore: VS Achuthanandan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:In an indirect criticism against the government, V S Achuthanandan called for introspection and hinted at policy level lapses behind the disaster. Unscientific and illegal constructions cannot be ignored anymore, he said.

“Though we have been hearing such things based on scientific findings, we have been ignoring such things due to many narrow interests. Now while we focus on creation of a new Kerala, the developmental mantra should not be a developmental war cry. It’s the time to fix the boundaries between development and sustainable development,” VS said.

He pointed out illegal and unscientific constructions by razing hillocks, levelling paddy fields and encroaching forest land cannot be tolerated anymore. The illegal activities in the name of development should be curtailed. The laws should be made more stringent and without loopholes.

VS also touched upon the widely-discussed Munnar Mission during his time as chief minister, with an aim to evict illegal encroachments and constructions. “The situation in which the mission got stopped halfway need to be verified. The process to evict illegal constructions across the state needs to be resumed,” he said.Achuthanandan demanded illegal quarries in the state should be closed down.

Exemptions to quarries should be withdrawn. Also any move to do away with the spirit of the Paddy and Wetlands Act should be abandoned. VS also hinted at the Madhav Gadgil report. “The findings by Gadgil have been proven right. Kerala had debated the Gadgil report only with a political perspective.” he said.

Nature conservation should not be at the cost of environment. We should go for development without affecting the environment. In an apparent hint at anti-environment activities by certain Left leaders, VS pointed law should not fail to take its own course before certain people.

Development should not be a disaster on people. Those who term such suggestions anti-development have other interests in mind, he said.The CPM leader also pointed at the need to have a comprehensive master plan for creation of new Kerala.

An exhaustive and elaborate task force comprising people from different walks of life should be formed and terms of reference should be made for the same, he said.