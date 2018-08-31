Home States Kerala

Unscientific, illegal constructions cannot be ignored anymore: VS Achuthanandan

In an indirect criticism against the government, V S Achuthanandan called for introspection and hinted at policy level lapses behind the disaster.

Published: 31st August 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

V S Achuthanandan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:In an indirect criticism against the government, V S Achuthanandan called for introspection and hinted at policy level lapses behind the disaster. Unscientific and illegal constructions cannot be ignored anymore, he said. 

“Though we have been hearing such things based on scientific findings, we have been ignoring such things due to many narrow interests. Now while we focus on creation of a new Kerala, the developmental mantra should not be a developmental war cry. It’s the time to fix the boundaries between development and sustainable development,” VS said.

He pointed out illegal and unscientific constructions by razing hillocks, levelling paddy fields and encroaching forest land cannot be tolerated anymore. The illegal activities in the name of development should be curtailed. The laws should be made more stringent and without loopholes.

VS also touched upon the widely-discussed Munnar Mission during his time as chief minister, with an aim to evict illegal encroachments and constructions. “The situation in which the mission got stopped halfway need to be verified. The process to evict illegal constructions across the state needs to be resumed,” he said.Achuthanandan demanded illegal quarries in the state should be closed down.

Exemptions to quarries should be withdrawn. Also any move to do away with the spirit of the Paddy and Wetlands Act should be abandoned. VS also hinted at the Madhav Gadgil report. “The findings by Gadgil have been proven right. Kerala had debated the Gadgil report only with a political perspective.” he said.
Nature conservation should not be at the cost of environment. We should go for development without affecting the environment. In an apparent hint at anti-environment activities by certain Left leaders, VS pointed law should not fail to take its own course before certain people.

Development should not be a disaster on people. Those who term such suggestions anti-development have other interests in mind, he said.The CPM leader also pointed at the need to have a comprehensive master plan for creation of new Kerala.

An exhaustive and elaborate task force comprising people from different walks of life should be formed and terms of reference should be made for the same, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
V S Achuthanandan illegal constructions Munnar Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing