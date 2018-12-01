Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Kerala HC admits plea seeking ban on non-Hindus’ entry 

The plea seeks a directive to enforce Rule 3(a) framed under the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of entry) Act, 1965, which prohibits entry of non-Hindus into temples.

Published: 01st December 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala High Court on Friday admitted a petition seeking a ban on entry of non-Hindus and non-idol worshippers into the Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday admitted a petition seeking a ban on entry of non-Hindus and non-idol worshippers into the Sabarimala temple. The state government had filed its preliminary objection to the petition stating it was a historically accepted fact Sabarimala is a secular temple where entry of devotees is not restricted on the ground of any caste or religion. However, the Division Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anilkumar admitted the petition filed by  T G Mohandas of Ernakulam.

The plea seeks a directive to enforce Rule 3(a) framed under the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of entry) Act, 1965, which prohibits entry of non-Hindus into temples.

The Supreme Court had invalidated only Rule 3 (b) that prevented entry of women at such time during which they were not allowed by custom and usage to enter a place of public worship. However, the clauses (a), (c), (d), (f) of the rules were still in force. Thus, non-Hindus and drunken or disorderly persons were not permitted entry into a Hindu temple under the devaswom boards.

Meanwhile, the court allowed the plea of Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Rahul Eswar seeking to implead in the case. He opposed the petition filed by Mohandas.

Sasikala arrest: Award for police personnel

Sabarimala: In a surprise move, the Director General of Police has announced good service entry and cash awards for women police personnel for arresting Hindu Aikyavedi president K P Sasikala here. The DGP,  in a circular,  announced police personnel, including eight officers in the rank of SIs, would be awarded for the role of arrest of the Hindu Aikyavedi leader, who was on the way to Lord Ayyappa temple, at Marakoottam near Sannidhanam at 3.30 am on November 21. The cash awards, include, I1,000 each to two women civil police officers and I500 each to SIs, the circular said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Sabarimala temple non-Hindus in Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp