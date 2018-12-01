Sabarimala: Kerala HC admits plea seeking ban on non-Hindus’ entry 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday admitted a petition seeking a ban on entry of non-Hindus and non-idol worshippers into the Sabarimala temple. The state government had filed its preliminary objection to the petition stating it was a historically accepted fact Sabarimala is a secular temple where entry of devotees is not restricted on the ground of any caste or religion. However, the Division Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anilkumar admitted the petition filed by T G Mohandas of Ernakulam.

The plea seeks a directive to enforce Rule 3(a) framed under the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of entry) Act, 1965, which prohibits entry of non-Hindus into temples.

The Supreme Court had invalidated only Rule 3 (b) that prevented entry of women at such time during which they were not allowed by custom and usage to enter a place of public worship. However, the clauses (a), (c), (d), (f) of the rules were still in force. Thus, non-Hindus and drunken or disorderly persons were not permitted entry into a Hindu temple under the devaswom boards.

Meanwhile, the court allowed the plea of Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Rahul Eswar seeking to implead in the case. He opposed the petition filed by Mohandas.

Sasikala arrest: Award for police personnel

Sabarimala: In a surprise move, the Director General of Police has announced good service entry and cash awards for women police personnel for arresting Hindu Aikyavedi president K P Sasikala here. The DGP, in a circular, announced police personnel, including eight officers in the rank of SIs, would be awarded for the role of arrest of the Hindu Aikyavedi leader, who was on the way to Lord Ayyappa temple, at Marakoottam near Sannidhanam at 3.30 am on November 21. The cash awards, include, I1,000 each to two women civil police officers and I500 each to SIs, the circular said.