Joseph Mor Gregorios resigns as Synod secretary

Amid growing rift within the Jacobite Syrian Church, Joseph Mor Gregorios on Friday resigned from the post of secretary, Synod.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid growing rift within the Jacobite Syrian Church, Joseph Mor Gregorios on Friday resigned from the post of secretary, Synod. He will, however, continue as Metropolitan of the Kochi Diocese.

Fr Varghese Kallappara, a former spokesman of the Jacobite Church, confirmed the development and added that the resignation followed lower-than-expected votes to the ruling panel, which Joseph Mor Gregorios backed, in the recent elections. “Even after 10 days since the elections, the new officer-bearers have not met. There is a growing resentment within the Church due to this. This may also be a reason for the resignation,” Fr Kallappara said.

The new Synod secretary can be appointed by the Episcopal Synod, the apex body of all bishops with the Catholicos as its president. “No meeting has been called, and hence the position of Synod secretary will lie vacant for now,” he said.

The elections to various Church posts on November 20 saw Catholicos head Baselios Thomas I winning against Thomas Mar Theemothios to retain the metropolitan trustee’s position. “Though the Catholicos head won the election, the ruling panel was not able to attract a massive majority, despite having all the powers at the disposal. This may be another reason for the resignation,” he said.

