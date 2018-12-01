BJP general secretary Surendran to continue in prison

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BJP state general secretary K Surendran will continue in jail as Ranni Additional Sessions Court on Friday denied him bail in the case related to blocking and allegedly attacking a 52-year-old woman who had come to Sabarimala for darshan during the Chithira Atta Visesham. The court also denied bail to Elanthoor native Sooraj, the prime accused in the case. Surendran has been accused of conspiring to commit the crime.

Opposing Surendran’s bail plea, police submitted documents on Surendran’s interactions with Sooraj claiming it as proof of his alleged involvement in the incident. Now, Surendran has to approach the HC for bail. Ever since Surendran was arrested earlier this month from Nilakkal while attempting to trek Sabarimala, he has been facing several cases after police activated arrest warrants pending against him in connection with different political cases.

Prohibitory orders extended

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta district administration has extended the prohibitory orders to another four more days at Sabarimala (From Elavungul to Sannidhanam) considering the security assessment report filed by the police.

Surendran secures bail in two cases

A local court in Kozhikode granted bail to BJP general secretary K Surendran in two cases registered against him in 2013 and 2016. But the BJP leader has to stay behind the bars as he is yet to receive bail in a case registered against him in Pathanamthitta.

Surendran was brought to the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court here in the morning amidst tight police security. Though police tried to prevent Surendran from speaking to the media, the BJP leader told reporters the government is using police machinery to destroy him and many of the cases against him are forged.“The Pinarayi Government is wreaking revenge. The police and the government are torturing me,” he said.

BJP to approach HC

Kozhikode: The BJP will approach the High Court against the continued detention of party state general secretary K Surendran on flimsy grounds, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said. He was inaugurating the party state leadership meet. If needed, the services of leading lawyers of the SC will be used to fight for Surendran’s freedom. Stating BJP and its entire organisational might will resist the government’s attempts to jail Surendran and other Ayyappa devotees, Pillai said moves to isolate the leader will be countered. On the results of the local body poll, Pillai said it offers hope for the BJP. The party captured two seats in Alappuzha and also made considerable electoral gains in districts in the Sabarimala region such as Pathanamthitta and Idukki. He said local body polls pushed LDF to third spot in its sitting seats. This is a repeat of the scenario in West Bengal and Tripura.

‘Wont allow witch-hunt against Surendran’

Kozhikode: BJP will not let the LDF Government isolate and go on a witch-hunt against BJP state general secretary K Surendran, V Muraleedharan MP said on Friday, after visiting Surendran at the Kozhikode sub-jail. “Earlier, we were not sure whether it was the CM or his office which was directing the police to torture Surendran. However, the recent comments by Pinarayi have confirmed it is he who is behind the wheels,” he said.