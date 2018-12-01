Wild tusker fatally rammed by train near Kanjikode in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A wild male elephant aged between 25 and 30 years was knocked down and killed by a train at Velladi near the Kanjikode railway station in the early hours of Friday. The animal fell 15 feet below after being hit and suffered damage to its chest.

The incident occurred near Kilometre-518 (Velladi) on the B line between Kanjikode and Walayar railway stations, which runs through Walayar forests. The carcass was first seen by key men at 7.40 am.The loco pilot of the Chennai-bound West Coast Express informed the Walayar police station about the elephant lying near the tracks at 6 am. Immediately, Divisional Forest Officer Narendranath Velluri reached the spot. Walayar forest range officer Jiljith also visited the spot later.