Home States Kerala

BJP central leaders to inquire into Sabarimala pligrims’ plight

The team, which will be in the state till Monday afternoon, will give a report to the BJP national president.

Published: 02nd December 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: On the directions of BJP national president Amit Shah, a four-member team of central leaders from the party will land in the state on Sunday on a two-day visit to inquire into the hardships faced by Ayyappa devotees in Sabrimala and human rights excesses by he ruling dispensation on party leaders supporting the believers. 

BJP state general secretary MT Ramesh told reporters here on Saturday the team will be led by party national general secretary Saroj Pandey and will comprise of former Karnataka BJP chief Prahlad Joshi, Mangaluru MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and SC Morcha national president Vinod Kumar Sonkar. 

“The central leaders will hear the complaints of Ayyappa devotees in Sabarimala. They visit the tantri (chief priest) family and the Pandalam royal family and will also interact with various organisations fighting to protect the customs in Sabarimala,” Ramesh said adding the team will also call on Governor P Sathasivam.

The team, which will be in the state till Monday afternoon, will give a report to the BJP national president. “After this visit, the Sabarimala agitation will assume national significance,” he added.  Ramesh also flayed the state government for keeping party general secretary K Surendran in preventive detention on flimsy grounds. 

Case Against IPS officer
Ramesh said the Sangh Parivar has initiated legal action against IPS officer Yatish Chandra for detaining and threatening Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala and ordering the arrest of her supporters under Section 353 of IPC (detering public servant from discharge of his duty). The move came at a time when the state government gave a letter of felicitation to the IPS officer for his exemplary service in Sabarimala. 

Comments

