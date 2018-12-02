Home States Kerala

Sabarimala protests: Women wall to be formed on January 1

A general council with Vellappally Natesan as chairman was formed to conduct the human wall and other awareness programmes.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a meeting of social organisations on Sabarimala issue in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday(Photo | EPS/B P Deepu)

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: A meeting of Hindu community organisations, convened by the government on Saturday in the wake of the Sabarimala issue, decided to form a human wall by women from Kasargod to the state capital on January 1. 

The programme titled 'Don't make Kerala a lunatic asylum again' is in the wake of protests by a small section of society against ending discrimination towards women, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired the meeting, told mediapersons.

About 170 representatives of various communities attended the meeting. The NSS did not attend the meeting while the SNDP Yogam was represented by its general secretary Vellappally Natesan.
Representatives who spoke at the meeting approved the government stand in general. Some of them attributed the current embroglio to the government's haste in implementing the order without taking the stakeholders into confidence.

The chief minister said the meeting was convened in the backdrop of people's apprehension over the erosion of Renaissance values from society.

"The meeting decided that awareness programmes among women are necessary to protect Renaissance values. Steps will also be taken to raise a people's resistance against forces that attempt to push
society to the dark age," he said. The steps taken by the government after the Supreme Court verdict were welcomed by almost all the representatives, the chief minister said. Organisations which could not attend the meeting can also join the programmes, if interested. The government expects cooperation from all political parties, he said.

General council formed

A general council with Vellappally Natesan as chairman was formed to conduct the human wall and other awareness programmes. Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha general secretary Punnala Sreekumar is the
convenor and former SNDP Yogam president C K Vidyasagar is the vice-chairman.

NSS should have attended meeting: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the NSS should have attended the meeting. 

"Organisations like the NSS cannot be avoided while mentioning  Renaissance. But it did not come for the meeting. We can think about it later," he said. In reply to a question, the chief minister said his government did not have any dislike towards the NSS for its absence.

