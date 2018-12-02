TDB to tie up with voluntary organisations for free food distribution at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Travancore Devaswom Board is planning for collaboration with voluntary organisations for the distribution of free food for pilgrims at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal during the ongoing pilgrimage season. As per the terms and conditions with the voluntary organisations, the TDB will continue to manage the preparation and distribution of free food at all the three important centres, devaswom sources said.

On the other hand, the voluntary organisations will supply the raw materials, including rice, pulses, cooking oil and vegetables, for food preparation, they said. At the free food distribution at Malikappuram centre here, a Hyderabad-based voluntary organisation has already engaged with the TDB for providing free food for the pilgrims. At Nilakkal and Pampa, the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam has entered into an understanding with the TDB for providing free food, the sources said.