Three Kerala startups win FORGE’s contest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three Kerala-based startups have won the final pitching competition at a four-day event organised by FORGE, an incubation enterprise that merges hardware, software and computing technologies to solve real-world problems.

EyeRov Technologies, Sastra Robotics and Feather Dyn Pvt Ltd are the winners at the recent STARTegies camp held in Coimbatore. The first two were incubated at Maker Village under Kerala Startup Mission. Intended to provide hardware startups with an in-depth knowledge on mentoring, selling and pitching experience, the main aim of such boot camps by FORGE is to help startup founders to learn and apply MVB (minimum viable business) framework to build their innovations into a full-fledged business., EyeRov, India’s first underwater robotic drone developed by EyeRov Tech, can send real-time video of ships and even underwater carriers.